Rihanna’s 15 Best Singles Ranked: ‘Umbrella,’ ‘Diamonds’ and More

Fifteen years into her career, Rihanna continues to drop hit after hit after hit after … well, you get it.

The Grammy winner has been topping the charts since August 2005, when she released her Caribbean-influenced debut album, Music of the Sun. To date, she has treated her dedicated Rihanna Navy to eight albums (with her ninth in the works for what feels like an eternity) in addition to a multitude of features with heavyweights including Drake, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Eminem and Nicki Minaj.

In 2016, Rihanna accomplished a feat that only Mariah Carey and The Beatles had under their belts: a whopping 59 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. Then, a week later, her single “Work” landed at No. 1 again, officially breaking the Fab Four’s long-standing record. Carey still holds the title at 80 weeks, but Rihanna has proved time and time again that she is inching her way to the top.

In honor of the Fenty Beauty founder’s esteemed music career, Us Weekly attempted the impossible by rounding up her 15 best singles — and then ranking them. Scroll down to see where songs like “Umbrella,” “Diamonds” and “Rude Boy” placed!