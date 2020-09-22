Rihanna Broke The Internet After Posting Pictures With These Hollywood Biggies

Rihanna is a popular artist who has been a fan following all across the globe for her hit music. The international singer has delivered several foot-tapping numbers that were appreciated by both fans and critics alike. Rihanna is recognised worldwide for embracing different music styles and is one of the bestselling music artists of all the time.

The Umbrella singer is an active social media user and knows how to aptly use Instagram to stay connected with her fans. Her Instagram is filled with colourful posts. Speaking of which, Rihanna took to Instagram, several times to share pictures of her with Hollywood biggies. Here is a collection of a few pictures of Rihanna that sees her striking a pose with popular artists.

Cara Delevingne

Rihanna and Cara Delevingne share a great bond and her Instagram is a testimony to it. Rihanna has posted several pictures with Cara. Have a look at it here:

Kanye West

In a monochrome picture shared by Rihanna, the singer can be striking a pose with Kanye West and Paul McCartney. The picture sees the trio dressed in a blazer. The three of them collaborated together for her hit single FourFiveSeconds.

Sam Smith

In the photo, Rihanna can be seen kissing popular British singer Sam Smith. Rihanna can be seen donning a peach gown. The gown features frills all over it. The diva has accessorised her look with statement jewellery. Sam Smith looks up-tight in a maroon ensemble.

Seth Meyers

Taking to Instagram, Rihanna posted a snap with popular comedian Seth Meyers. Rihanna can be seen wearing an emerald green body-hugging dress. The diva can be seen sipping alcohol as he strikes a pose. Rihanna opted for a braided hair-do to complete her look. Dressed in an all-black ensemble Seth Meyers can be seen laughing out loud in the picture.

Migos

The Queen of pop is striking a pose here with the popular band Migos. Dressed in a metallic ensemble, the diva can be seen throwing sass donning a crown. Dressed in quirky suits, the Migos added to the swag of the picture. Have a look at it here:

